Thousands turn out for funeral of teenage boxer Ali Tazeem

Boxing gloves inside the horse-drawn hearse. Inset: Ali Tazeem.

There were speeches and prayers as family, friends and well-wishers came together on Friday for the funeral of Ali Tazeem, who had been hailed as the ‘next big thing’ by former world champion Amir Khan.

The 18-year-old was the passenger in a car which hit a wall off Merridale Road, in Chapel Ash, on Sunday.

There were emotional scenes as the funeral procession left the mosque in Albert Road, Birmingham on Friday afternoon, travelling to Aston Park where mourners paid their respects and tributes to Ali.

White horses pulled a hearse carrying the coffin. Inside the hearse were two boxing gloves bearing the words "ALI A" and "MAN".

Family and friends shared treasured memories of the 18-year-old, who had just signed a professional boxing contract.

Speaking before the funeral, his father Toheed Tazeem said it had been "unbelievable" how much love his son had been given from the community.

Ali was a student at Colton Hills Community School in Wolverhampton and lived in the city. His family had already received an outpouring of support from the community ahead of his funeral.

Tributes have flooded in since the boxer's death and more than £10,000 has now been pledged to a fundraising campaign launched in his memory by family and friends.

Ali started boxing at the age of eight at Priory Park Boxing Club in Dudley before moving to Prospects Amateur Boxing Club, Derby, and later joining Pound 4 Pound Boxing Academy in Walsall, which was opened by his father.

He competed internationally, winning numerous titles and medals worldwide, and recently turned professional in the sport.

The teenager competed in boxing tournaments around the world and had won more than 16 gold medals, as well as best junior boxer titles, at international competitions.

It had been announced at his last amateur fight in West Bromwich in March that he had signed a deal to become a professional boxer, with fights already lined up this year.

West Midlands Police is investigating the crash that killed Ali, and detectives have appealed for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.

Ali also leaves behind his mother Aliya, 39, and brothers Junaid, 21, and Zidane, 11.