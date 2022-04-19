Two roads closed in Wolverhampton for emergency works

Wolverhampton Council announced on Tuesday that separate works are under way in Newbridge Street and Trysull Road.

Severn Trent Water's emergency works in Newbridge Street means that the road is shut from the junction with Newhampton Road West to the junction of Riches Street. The closure is expected to remain in place until around 4pm on Thursday, April 21.

Meanwhile Western Power Distribution is currently carrying out emergency work in Trysull Road at its junctions with Finchfield Lane, Bhylls Lane, Langley Road and Coalway Road.

Announcing the road closures on Twitter, Wolverhampton Council said the temporary road closure is expected to be in place until until May 3.

However, a spokeswoman for Western Power Distribution was hopeful the work will be completed before that day, saying: "I can confirm that we are undertaking some cable laying work and we are on schedule to complete the work at the end of this week.

"We apologise for the inconvenience."