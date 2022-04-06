Funeral directors appealing for Easter Eggs for local children

Jennings Funeral Directors

Jennings Funeral Directors will deliver the eggs to Acorns Children’s Hospice in Walsall and Good Shepherd Church in Wolverhampton.

Jennings Funeral Directors, which is part of Dignity, launched the annual Easter Egg Appeal 20 years ago to help distribute gifts to those less fortunate at this time of year.

Staff at the funeral directors are asking local businesses, community groups and residents to donate Easter Eggs or chocolate gifts for local children that may not have been expecting to receive one.

Business leader at Jennings Funeral Directors Helen Griffiths said: "We hope that the local community will support us and help to make Easter an easier time for the families supported by Acorns Children’s Hospice and the Good Shepherd Church.

"Dignity colleagues across the country have helped bring a smile to the faces of others that may not have been expecting an Easter Egg and we would like to do the same in our local area."