Lots of messy family fun at Beacon Centre's Colour Run in East Park

The Colour Run

The charity hosted the run in East Park and those taking part were blasted with brightly coloured powder as they made their way around the 5km route before receiving a medal at the end.

Volunteers stationed around the route threw the powder over the runners as they ran around cheering and smiling.

Georgie Clampit, 10, from Wolverhampton

Beacon Centre’s income generation director Stella Pitt said: "We’re thrilled that so many people were able to join us for our first ever Colour Run and help raise money to support people with sight loss living locally.

"Everyone really enjoyed themselves and we had such fun blasting the runners with the colour powder."

Runners enjoying the colour run in East Park

The event was attended by the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge who thanked the runners for taking part and supporting the charity’s work.

Our colour blasters are ready for action!

While our runners are getting ready to race we’d like to say a huge thank you to all the wonderful volunteers who have turned out to support our Family Fun Colour Run. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/xdIUp9tVJx — Beacon 4 blind 👨‍🦯👩‍🦯 (@BeaconCentre) April 3, 2022

Also in attendance and taking part were staff from Collins Aerospace, the official event sponsor.

Stella added: "Events like this and our Santa Run which we hold in December are so important in raising funds to support our work and we can’t thank people enough for their support.

"We’d also like to thank our event sponsor Collins Aerospace for their generosity which will make a huge difference in helping our charity to raise as much money as we can for our work supporting people with sight loss locally."

Runners were covered in colour running through East Park

Yvette Ashmore from This Girl Runs running club enjoyed the three lap event.

She said: "We had a fab time, thank you!"

Kate Alcery, from Collins Aerospace, enjoying the colour run

Runner Sharon Wilde said: "We had a great time. Big thank you to all the staff and volunteers for the work you did today."