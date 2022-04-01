Wolverhampton ceremony to commemorate Falklands fallen

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR 12/02/10 W/TON PIC........ STORY WITH LAURA STUART-COOK. Copy picture of Adrian Anslow who killed during the Falkland war and is to be later awarded a medal in March

The service, at the cenotaph in St Peter's Square, will take place on June 15 - 40 years to the day since the islands were liberated.

Fred Bunce, of Wolverhampton Royal British Legion, said the branch held a service to commemorate the fallen close to the anniversary each year.

The service is usually held at St Martin's Church, but Mr Bunce said that because this year marked the 40th anniversary of the conflict, it was decided to hold a larger ceremony at the cenotaph next to St Peter's Collegiate Church in the city centre.

Among the lives commemorated will be that of Wednesfield-born sailor Adrian Anslow, who was killed when an Argentinian Exocet missile hit the Merchant Navy ship SS Atlantic Conveyor on May 28, 1982. He was 20 years old.

The ceremony, which starts at 10.30am, will be attended by the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands John Crabtree, with the city's three MPs also invited.