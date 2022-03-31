Family celebration for couple’s diamond day

Maureen and Terry Oakley first met 65 years ago

Maureen, aged 80, and Terry Oakley, 82, first met at the Church of Good Shepherd youth club in Low Hill, Wolverhampton some 65 years ago.

Five years later, on March 31, 1962, they married at St John's in Essington during a beautiful sunny day, followed by a snowy afternoon.

They held their reception at The Sir Tatton Sykes pub in Wolverhampton and travelled down to London for their honeymoon.

Together they have two daughters, Julie and Rachel, and three grandchildren, George, Isobel and Phoebe, who toasted the occasion at a family celebration last Saturday.

Maureen and Terry on their wedding day

Terry worked as an aircraft engineer at Henry Meadows while Maureen has worked as a hairdresser at a family salon with her daughter Rachel Bruerton, 54, who said: "They gave us such a great childhood and have always been very supportive in everything we’ve done.

"They are both amazing for their age and still really active.

"Mom and I worked together until about five years ago at Claire’s of Compton, we have been in business for nearly 33 years now.

"My niece works in the salon too, so at one point, there were three generations working together at once."

Rachel said her parents "used to look after my children when they were little, they have always been supportive".

She added: "My dad and nephew, George, who has done a degree in 3D furniture and product design, worked together to build a pergola for the garden."

Maureen and Terry lived in Wednesfield until 1984. They currently live in Coven, near Wolverhampton.

As a couple they are absolutely devoted to each other, with Terry now caring for Maureen.

Rachel added: "Mom has Alzheimer's now, her memory is still great but she struggles with her speech.

"Dad is caring for her and they are still completely devoted to each other.

"They have always loved their holidays together and have always gone out on a Saturday night to eat.

"They loved a cruise and their favourite place to visit is Florida."