Wolves planning tribute to much-loved fan and food van owner after sudden death

Bal Bhandal, left, with his cousin Khushwant Sidhu in Puerto Banus. Photo: Khushwant Sidhu

Baljit "Balti Bal" Bhandal, a season ticket holder and "massive" fan of the club for over 40 years, died on Tuesday after a cardiac-related incident.

The 53-year-old was well-known in the city for having co-owned the popular Goal Post pub, now The Leaping Wolf, on Waterloo Road near Molineux, as well as being a regular sight for fans outside the ground with his Indian food van, which he also took around various pubs across Wolverhampton.

Now the club he loved so much have said they will include a tribute to him in the next match-day programme, for their home clash against Aston Villa on April 2.

It comes after an outpouring of kind words to Mr Bhandal, who was from Blakenhall in Wolverhampton, from his cousin and fan groups who called him a "good man".

Bal, left, with Khushwant, right, and Khushwant's brother Kulwant

Khushwant Sidhu, Mr Bhandal's first cousin, described the pair as essentially brothers. He said: "He was well known around Wolverhampton and for quite a while he had an Indian food van outside Molineux.

"He was a massive fan of the club, a home and away season ticket holder, and he used to co-own the Goal Post pub. I'm a West Bromwich Albion fan now, but we used to go to Molineux when we were nine or 10 and we used to be in the South Bank – that's where it all started."

And despite supporting rival teams – Wolves and West Brom – the cousins from Blakenhall in Wolverhampton would often discuss their clubs and their situations.

"We just used to have a laugh, and I remember him saying he would give up football if they [Albion] were owned by someone extremely wealthy, " Mr Sidhu joked.

Bal (third from the right) sporting his Wolves cap after a round of golf. Photo: Khushwant Sidhu

Andy Sahota, who founded the Punjabi Wolves supporters' group, added: "He was a great guy who always had time for us. When he had the Goal Post he would welcome us with open arms, he went to away games with us – he was a good man who was loved by many."

A statement from the Wolves 1877 Trust added: "Wolves 1877 Trust are saddened to learn of the passing of a much loved Wolves supporter.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. Many supporters will have fond memories of Baljit Bhandal having a pre match pint in the 'Goal Post' or grabbing something to eat outside the ground.

"We hope the club can mark his passing at the upcoming Villa game."