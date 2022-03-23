Wolverhampton Council cabinet backs compulsory purchase for old eye infirmary site

Wolverhampton's former eye infirmary

Councillors have run out of patience with the Compton Road infirmary's owners BZ Property Holdings after promises to develop the site have stalled.

Deputy leader Councillor Stephen Simkins presented the plan to issue a compulsory purchase order (CPO) to fellow cabinet members.

He said: "This will be a CPO in principal, any CPO is an intervention of the last resort. Negotiations will be taking place. But we need to show our intent is more robust."

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre seconded the CPO plan before the rest of the cabinet approved it.

He said: "The infirmary is an eyesore, and has become a target for anti-social behaviour. I am pleased to second this plan do finally do something about this eyesore."