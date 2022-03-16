New digital strategy will ensure Wolverhampton can enter the cyber-future beating the digital divide

Are you ready for 5G?

The Digital Wolverhampton Strategy is set to be approved at next Wednesday, March 23 Council Cabinet meeting.

As well creating fast wifi in the city and reducing the digital divide between those who are online and those who are not the strategy aims to improve the city's economic power.

The Council’s director of strategy Charlotte Johns said: "This strategy is aimed at improving digital infrastructure and capability as an important driver of economic and business growth – helping increase employability for city residents.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the importance of digital connectivity and skills even more into focus and the Council is committed to digital inclusion."

She added: "Digital is the primary means of connection and access to essential services and digital skills are crucial for economic resilience and growth, providing a gateway to jobs, progression, social inclusion and cohesion.

Wolverhampton is also one of the first cities to host a commercial 5G accelerator which council chiefs believe will make the city "a world leader in emerging technology".

Wolverhampton is a Gigabit and Smart City which has already got futureproofed digital infrastructure, including full fibre broadband and 5G, to transform delivery of services.

The new report laid out the importance of the digital economy to the future of the city.

The report said: "Futureproofed digital infrastructure is the backbone of a modern thriving economy driving productivity and spreading growth and in delivering effective and efficient public services.

"Covid-19 accelerated the adoption of digital services by several years and digital is critical to power economic and social recovery.

"The City of Wolverhampton adopted the Wolverhampton’s Digital Infrastructure Strategy in January 2020. Its proactive approach to supporting the rollout of futureproofed digital infrastructure is proving effective with the commercial rollout of full fibre broadband and 5G across the city underway, connecting residents and businesses to Gigabit connectivity.

"To maximise the benefit locally, we need to tackle the digital divide supporting residents to get online, improve digital skills, supporting businesses to digitalise and introduce smart technology to support the delivery of services. Going forward, digital needs to be considered the 4th utility."