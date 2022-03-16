Wolverhampton haulage firm coordinates monthly donation journeys to Ukraine

Pauline Saracine, Zoe Knight, Charlie Holmes, Dan Knight, Brandon Stanley and Wayne Vernon from Knights Transport Solutions are taking two lorries to Poland

Knights Transport Solutions from Pendeford in Wolverhampton will run monthly journeys to and from the Polish border as it aims to help people affected by the Russian invasion.

The haulage firm has been collecting donations from all parts of the community, which director Daniel Knight said began after he was contacted by people connected to Ukraine and the aid effort going towards it.

However, the team need to raise £2,000 to help with the costs of the journey.

He said: "Initially, we were talking to a man called Brandon Stanley, who is married to a Ukrainian woman called Samantha and, because of the situation there, she has started a humanitarian effort for people there.

"He started taking things over in a transporter van, then contacted an old friend of mine called Wayne Vernon, who is one of the organisers for Manna Soup Kitchen in Wolverhampton, who then contacted me to see if we wanted to send over a van.

"I then thought that if we're going to do it, let's do it big, so I'm going to send one of our articulated vehicles on the road to the Polish border and this is something we want to do on a monthly basis."

Mr Knight said the plan was to transport over items such as water, non-perishable goods, baby wipes, prams, pushchairs and pet food.

The 39-year-old also said that in order to ensure the deliveries can be made on a regular basis, the firm was looking for public help with financing the trips over through a GoFundMe page.

He said: "What we are looking for is help with 50 per cent of the cost for the journeys, which we worked out was £2,000, so we're covering the fuel, ferries and tolls to get the donations over there.

"That'll mean we can then start to do the trips on a monthly basis, which means everything as you look at the shocking scenes on TV and see how everyday people have had their lives turned upside down.

"It's all about giving something back as you never know what might happen in the future and if war ever happened here, you'd hope the people you helped would do the same for you."