Special education plan put forward for former care home in Wolverhampton

The Cedars. Photo: Google

The Cedars, on Compton Road West, previously housed Compton Care medical health service – a registered charity providing palliative care to the community alongside care and counselling training.

A locally listed building that was originally built as a home for local brewer William Butler in 1871, the premises has now been bought by The Aurora Group, who operate private, independent SEND schools across the UK.

If approved, the new facility will provide education, care and support for

children, young people and adults aged 3-18 with special educational needs and disabilities.

The Cedars has been used by Compton Care since 2000 and before that was occupied by the council’s child guidance section.

Established in 2015, The Aurora Group has a growing number of schools, colleges and homes across the UK providing a wide range of services and facilities.

A statement from Aurora bosses, submitted along with the planning application, said: “Our shared commitment across the group is to maximise opportunities for each individual to fulfil their potential, by making the most of their talents and creating outcomes that suit their unique set of skills and abilities.

“We work in partnership with each child, young person and adult to deliver personalised education, care and support which meets each individual’s needs and aspirations.”

Pre-application advice was sought from council chiefs in November 2021 and a meeting with the Head of Planning was held at the property in January, where the proposals were welcomed in principle.

The property is situated within the Ash Hill conservation area and has a generous landscape of mature trees and soft plants. There is also a private driveway for vehicles and ample staff and visitor parking space.

In 2019 two prefabricated timber-clad classrooms were granted planning permission and built at the rear of the main house.

“There is a strong mainstream educational provision in the immediate area with Wolverhampton College Horticulture Centre, St Edmund’s Catholic Academy and the Shooting Stars nursery in close proximity,” added the statement.

“At present there is a limited offer for pupils with specific needs associated with learning and other difficulties.

“Further, locating a dedicated SEND facility near to existing more traditional schools serves to support and enhance the local educational infrastructure, providing a more inclusive learning community.”