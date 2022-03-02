Long-standing Wolverhampton care home to double in size

Ashley Court care home on Penn Road

Ashley Court, on Penn Road just outside the city centre, was this week granted planning permission to build an annex into the neighbouring property.

The home, which first opened in 1982, currently provides both short and long-term care for up to 30 residents. The application to extend was made by manager Narinder Bachra.

In a report submitted alongside the application, Mike Forrester – the agent acting on behalf of the home, said: “Both properties were constructed as a pair of large Victorian semi-detached houses, identical in layout, and each having substantial grounds at the rear and the front.

“The interior of the next-door premises is to be altered to form bedrooms accessible from the existing home, but without alteration to the exterior of the building.

“Users of the building will be able to utilise the existing entrance points and the two properties will have level floors throughout – with an additional lift being fitted in the new annex.

“Both the original and the new car parking areas will have disabled parking spaces provided as close to these access points as possible.

“The front will form a section of the new car parking space, which will be made available for staff and visitors. The rear garden will be maintained for use by the residents,” added the report.

Ashley Court offers residential care for patients who can no longer safely remain in their homes full-time.

As well as old age residential care and respite care, the home offers specialist services including dementia care, physical disability care and mental health condition care.

All rooms at the home are en-suite, and this will apply to the additional accommodation being provided in the new annex.