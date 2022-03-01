Radical Jekyll and Hyde adaptation coming to Wolverhampton schools

Jekyll & Hyde is touring Black Country high schools

Evan Placey's adaptation tells the story of a gender-swapped Jekyll and Hyde in Victorian England, exploring the repression of women and stifled female ambition.

The production then moves to the president day, looking at misogyny and extremism in 21st Century Britain.

The National Theatre's production will visit Ormiston Shelfield Academy, Ormiston New Academy, St Peter's Academy, and The King's CE School over the next week.

Directed by Kirsty Housley, the tour which visits Wolverhampton for one week as part of a seven week UK tour, will be watched by over 10,500 students across the UK.

Writer Evan Placey said: “Jekyll & Hyde is an opportunity for young people to look at narratives they think they know well in radical new ways - asking questions about feminism and misogyny and how we bring about change.

"At a time when we need stories more than ever, and when it is conversely much more difficult for schools and young people to access live theatre, I am beyond thrilled that the National Theatre are bringing this play into schools and into the lives of young people who have been robbed of so much over the last couple years.

"Live theatre can be transformational, and every young person deserves the opportunity to engage with it.”

Wolverhampton Grand is one of the National Theatre's partners, helping to bring the tour to schools across the nation.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre said: “Touring live theatre directly into school halls is an essential part of the NT's commitment to young people nationwide and so we’re delighted that with close support from our Theatre Nation Partners, Evan Placey’s reimagining of Jekyll & Hyde will be seen by over 10,500 young people in our first schools’ tour since 2019.

"We know access to the arts has a positive impact on the wellbeing and social development of young people and so as schools continue to face disruption and adapt to new ways of teaching, it’s more important than ever that we support creative learning as part of a broad education.