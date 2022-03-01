City stands with Ukraine through ceremony

The piazza outside Wolverhampton Civic Centre will pay tribute to Ukraine

Wolverhampton Council were due to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine by raising the nation’s flag and playing its national anthem outside its headquarters at 11am today. (Wednesday, March 2)

The blue and yellow Ukrainian flag was to be raised on the piazza outside Wolverhampton Civic Centre by the city’s Mayor, Cllr Greg Brackenridge.

Members of the city’s Ukranian community were invited to be in attendance, alongside city councillors and members of the public.

The council also displayed a ‘We Stand With Ukraine’ message on electronic road signs across the city.

Later, a meeting of the Full Council asked to vote on a motion which has cross-party support. The motion will be worded as follows:

"Wolverhampton Council stands with and expresses its support for the people of Ukraine and the Ukrainian community in our City following the illegal invasion by the Russian State of the independent democratically elected sovereign Ukrainian nation state."

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge, said: "It will be my honour to raise the flag of Ukraine and demonstrate our unity and solidarity with our Ukranian friends.

"I hope as many people as possible are able to attend the event and show their support for the illegal invasion of a democratic, sovereign nation and the killing of innocent people."

Councillor Ian Brookfield, Leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: "Our city has a long-established Ukranian community.

"I know they are going through unimaginable pain right now as their loved ones and friends are in danger from bullets and bombs in this illegal war.

"We are all observing with a mixture of great sadness and anger as the people of this free, democratic, sovereign country are being killed by the illegal actions of a foreign aggressor.

"We want to show our city’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, it is important at times like this that all those in world who believe in freedom, democracy and the rule of law join together to oppose those who would seek to destroy those cherished values. We pray for peace."

Councillor Wendy Thompson, Leader of Wolverhampton Council’s opposition Conservative Group, said: "The people of Ukraine are in all our thoughts right now as they go through a trauma caused be the illegal action of the Russian state.

"They have built a modern, outward looking sovereign state that is so different to the one that I visited during the Cold War where poverty was widespread.

"Whilst we cannot change what is happening in Ukraine, we can send a message of support and solidarity.