All female DJ line-up at Ladyland in Wolverhampton will raise cash for charity

Ladyland at the Newhampton Arts Centre

Ladyland is at the Newhampton Arts Centre on Friday and will be raising funds for local charity The Homeless Period.

Dawn Crowther, from Newhampton Arts Centre, said: "The Homeless Period carry out essential work in Wolverhampton to distribute menstrual products to those experiencing period poverty, deliver menstruation workshops to schools and community groups and work with universities to deliver research - all in order to campaign tirelessly to end period poverty.

"The Ladyland night kicks off at 8pm with doors open from 7.30 pm and Alison, Becci, Dawn and Lindsay promise everything from soul, dub, dancehall and disco to punk, rave, funk, electro and everything in-between."

She added: "Tickets are selling fast and are available via the Newhampton Arts Centre website at an early bird rate of £7.50. Limited tickets will also be available on the door for £10.