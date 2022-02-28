Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

All female DJ line-up at Ladyland in Wolverhampton will raise cash for charity

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

An all female line up of DJs will celebrate International Women's Day in Wolverhampton this weekend.

Ladyland at the Newhampton Arts Centre
Ladyland at the Newhampton Arts Centre

Ladyland is at the Newhampton Arts Centre on Friday and will be raising funds for local charity The Homeless Period.

Dawn Crowther, from Newhampton Arts Centre, said: "The Homeless Period carry out essential work in Wolverhampton to distribute menstrual products to those experiencing period poverty, deliver menstruation workshops to schools and community groups and work with universities to deliver research - all in order to campaign tirelessly to end period poverty.

"The Ladyland night kicks off at 8pm with doors open from 7.30 pm and Alison, Becci, Dawn and Lindsay promise everything from soul, dub, dancehall and disco to punk, rave, funk, electro and everything in-between."

She added: "Tickets are selling fast and are available via the Newhampton Arts Centre website at an early bird rate of £7.50. Limited tickets will also be available on the door for £10.

"Get there early and get on the dance floor to help raise funds for this amazing local charity."

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News