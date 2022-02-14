Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Artist Daniella Turbin invites residents to help create a new public map of Wolverhampton

By Adam SmithWolverhamptonPublished:

Artist Daniella Turbin is inviting Wolverhampton residents to join her on walks around their city to create a new public map.

Artist Daniella Turbin
Artist Daniella Turbin

Since 2019, Wolverhampton based artist Daniella Turbin has been on a mission to walk and take one analogue photograph for every square kilometre on the Ordnance Survey maps of Britain.

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 this put a stop to her long distance walks which were happening further afield, and in June 2020 the artist set out on a 436 mile walk from her studio on the back of Wolverhampton Art Gallery and around Wolverhampton and neighbouring villages.

Over a period of six weeks she walked every square kilometre of the O/S map of Wolverhampton & Dudley, and now she inviting the public to take part in a local mapping project.

She said: "Following an open call for Creative Black Country's Offsite9 programme, I was successful in my application to organise and lead a public walking project based in the centre of Wolverhampton.

"Over the past few months I have been working with local contemporary art gallery Asylum to plan the project."

"The project, which is called S09198, takes its name from the unique grid reference for the centre of Wolverhampton, and over the next ten weeks I'm inviting the public to join me for short walks around the city.

"The public are being invited to explore every underpass, street, and building within this one kilometre square."

Residents can sign up to take a walk with the artist and help map and record the city through photography and walking. This project will take place throughout the duration of British Art Show 9, and will finish with the creation of a public map of the city on the scale of 1:100.

Walks are scheduled between 9am to 5.30pm and last between 60 to 90 minutes on February 16 and March 2, 12, 16, 26 and 30 and April 9.

Meet at The Quarter Contemporary Arts Space, 3 School St, Wolverhampton WV1 4LF.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News