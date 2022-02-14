Artist Daniella Turbin invites residents to help create a new public map of Wolverhampton

Artist Daniella Turbin

Since 2019, Wolverhampton based artist Daniella Turbin has been on a mission to walk and take one analogue photograph for every square kilometre on the Ordnance Survey maps of Britain.

With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 this put a stop to her long distance walks which were happening further afield, and in June 2020 the artist set out on a 436 mile walk from her studio on the back of Wolverhampton Art Gallery and around Wolverhampton and neighbouring villages.

Over a period of six weeks she walked every square kilometre of the O/S map of Wolverhampton & Dudley, and now she inviting the public to take part in a local mapping project.

She said: "Following an open call for Creative Black Country's Offsite9 programme, I was successful in my application to organise and lead a public walking project based in the centre of Wolverhampton.

"Over the past few months I have been working with local contemporary art gallery Asylum to plan the project."

"The project, which is called S09198, takes its name from the unique grid reference for the centre of Wolverhampton, and over the next ten weeks I'm inviting the public to join me for short walks around the city.

"The public are being invited to explore every underpass, street, and building within this one kilometre square."

Residents can sign up to take a walk with the artist and help map and record the city through photography and walking. This project will take place throughout the duration of British Art Show 9, and will finish with the creation of a public map of the city on the scale of 1:100.

Walks are scheduled between 9am to 5.30pm and last between 60 to 90 minutes on February 16 and March 2, 12, 16, 26 and 30 and April 9.