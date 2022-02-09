Further six Covid-19 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 9,225. In the UK, the death toll increased by 276 to 158,953.

Two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, bringing the total there to 4,025.

Two more deaths were reported at the The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is now 992.

One death was reported at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford's County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, bringing the toll to 1,680

And one death was reported at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the number of deaths is now 910.

No deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, where the toll is at 1,428.

No deaths were reported at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is now 844.