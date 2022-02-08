Tree planting scheme planned for Wolverhampton

Tree planting at the Lickey Hills south of Birmingham

It has just carried out the latest phase of its Now or Never sustainability strategy by planting nearly 700 trees near Birmingham.

Willmott Dixon Interiors is currently delivering the refurbishment of Wolverhampton's Civic Halls and Birmingham's biggest office refurbishment at Brindleyplace.

The national fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor has delivered a woodland restoration project at the 524-acre Lickey Hills Country Park at Rednal with leading nature charity, The Conservation Volunteers.

Bramble and bracken was cleared to enable the trees to be planted on the park, which was formerly used as a post-war timber production forest. A diverse mix of native species, the new trees have replaced some of the park’s former larch monoculture and will enhance its biodiversity.

Willmott Dixon Interiors is leading five separate tree planting events in locations across the West Midlands, Yorkshire and South East this year, with a further 600 trees set to be planted in Wolverhampton this month. The project will create around 70 internal volunteering positions.

As part of its ambitions for delivering environmental net gain, Willmott Dixon’s industry-leading sustainability strategy, Now or Never sets a target to plant 100,000 trees nationally by 2030.

The contractor has partnered with a range of charities, social enterprises and community groups located close to its construction projects, to improve the local environment for occupiers.

Phil Crowther, regional director of Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “Environmental net gain means leaving the environment in a measurably better state than before. It’s all about improving health and wellbeing by creating green spaces for people and nature.

“Our partnership with The Conservation Volunteers will help us to ensure the success and longevity of the project at the Lickey Hills but the approach isn’t solely focused on tree planting. We’re really excited about working together to engage with schools and other grassroots community organisations and would encourage local volunteers to get involved.”