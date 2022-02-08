Fears for football club threatened by water leak

Dave Maydew stands in one of the muddy areas caused by the water leak

Dave Maydew has said that the leak, which started at Bilbrook Football Club three weeks before Christmas, has caused the grounds near the clubhouse to become sodden and muddy and is getting closer to the walls.

He said he had contacted Severn Trent to get the problem fixed, but had found issues along the way.

He said: "I have called them about seven or eight times and every time I ring them, it gets passed to the metering people and nothing ever seems to happen.

"In fairness to Severn Trent, they have told me that it has gone to the metering people and a subcontractor who have supposed to have come to fix the problem, but there's been issues with them."

Mr Maydew said he just wanted the problem to be fixed as it was causing issues with the grounds near the club, which has around 400 children aged between seven and 18 playing football.

He said: "I just want the leak fixed and the problem resolved and someone to take responsibility for this.

"We are working to make sure no one gets hurt going by it and to make sure it doesn't go under the walls and into our foundations.

"I don't know how much it would cost to repair, so I hope this gets sorted out soon."