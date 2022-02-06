New place of welcome offers coffee, cake and chat

Dianne and Len Kruczek enjoy a cup of coffee at the new Place of Welcome at LifeSpring Church in Wolverhampton

LifeSpring Church in Wolverhampton has opened its doors as part of the Places of Welcome scheme, which offers a place for people to come and enjoy a hot drink and a chance to meet people and reduce isolation.

The church is the 10th new place to open in Wolverhampton and is part of a network of places across the Black Country, with more planned to open during 2022.

It is offering a place for people to go to every Wednesday morning at the modern church on Clifton Street, with organiser Dianne Kruczek keen to talk about what people can expect from the Place of Welcome.

She said: "LifeSpring Church is situated in the heart of Chapel Ash, and as well as holding services every Sunday morning at 10am, where everyone is welcome, we serve our community in a variety of ways.

"We have a modern welcoming building on Clifton Street, where every Wednesday morning, we welcome anyone to come and have a free hot drink and enjoy homemade cakes, a place to make new friends, have a game of dominoes or just sit and chat.

"There are many people in our area who would love the opportunity to have somewhere warm and welcoming to go, and we are joining Places of Welcome to make more people aware that we are here.

"We would love to welcome them for a friendly chat over a cup of tea or coffee."

Black Country Places of Welcome & Buddying facilitator Carrie Blount said she was delighted that LifeSprings Church had become a new Place of Welcome.

She said: "I am really excited about LifeSprings Church joining the Places of Welcome family.

"The Coordinator Di Kruczek and her team have a huge heart for their local community and are looking forward to seeing new friendships form.

"LifeSprings Church will be the 10th Place of Welcome to open in Wolverhampton since lockdown and marks the 47th to open across the Black Country, with more opening next month.

"Places of Welcome are free to attend, and are open to anyone, and the coffee and cake at LifeSpring is fantastic."