Wolverhampton coffee morning raises £3,500 for cancer charity

Left to Right – Alvina Ali, Sandra Samuels OBE, Pavitter Mainn

The group supported The World's Biggest Coffee Morning, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, at New Park Village Education Centre. Among the visitors enjoying a cuppa was Wolverhampton Mayor councillor Greg Brackenridge and the Mayoress, Sureena Brackenridge.

Secret Angels is a small non-profit organisation aimed to empower communities and transform the lives of residents by helping tackle fuel and food poverty and with digital inclusion.

Organiser Alvina Ali, a Secret Angels volunteer, said: “Holding our own first Macmillan coffee morning has been a huge success and fun.

"I am a huge supporter of the vital work done by Macmillan Cancer Support, offering personalised one-to-one care and help for people living with cancer and their loved ones. "The money raised will support the work of the charity and assist them to continue providing this valuable service in our communities in Wolverhampton.”

The event was the first Macmillan Coffee Morning held by Secret Angels and was attended by various people who are active within the local community.

More than 150 members enjoyed coffee, home-baked cakes, cake donations, stalls and raffles.

Local businesses also made donations and these include Little Dessert Shop, Cake Box, Cake Delights, Chai Hubb, J’adore Desserts and Lish Bakes.

There was also a Henna Mehndi artist Abeera Shah, Amanda’s Face Painting, and Glitter and Gems for people to enjoy as well as a grand raffle prize of a chauffeur drive experience from Adams Executive

Travel, a bouquet from RMR Flowers and family fine dining experience at Apna Dera were also on offer.

Pauline Lewis, senior relationship manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said "With 1,370 people in Wolverhampton being diagnosed with cancer every year, Secret Angels support is needed now more than ever.

"We cannot thank them enough for their generous donation of £3,575 from their coffee morning.

"This amazing generosity of the local community could run our free Macmillan support line for nine hours.