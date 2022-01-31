Search to find next chief constable of West Midlands Police launched

Chief Constable Dave Thompson

Sir David Thompson, who has headed up West Midlands Police since 2016, said he would be leaving after the Commonwealth Games have taken place.

And now the region's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has officially started the process to find his replacement by writing to senior officers nationally.

PCC Simon Foster said: "Sir David Thompson has been an excellent public servant, during very challenging times for policing. He will continue to be Chief Constable until beyond the Commonwealth Games, but now is the right time to start the search for his successor. I wish Sir David all the very best in his future endeavours, after he leaves West Midlands Police as planned, later in the year.

"Chief Constable of West Midlands Police is one of the top jobs in British policing and I am keen to attract a wide and diverse field of candidates. The next Chief Constable will be responsible for working with me, to deliver my Police and Crime Plan and my pledge to rebuild community policing."

Mr Foster, who has the responsibility of appointing a chief constable, has written to police officers and others across the country holding a rank equivalent to Assistant Chief Constable or above to invite their interest in the police.

Sir Thompson, who previously held the role of deputy chief constable of the force, said he would retire after the Games – due to start on July 28 – which would be a major logistical exercise involving police officers from around the country.

He said that he wanted to ensure that there would be continuity of command during the Games, when up to one million visitors are expected to flock to the area for the major sporting event.

Sir David joined West Midlands Police from Greater Manchester Police in 2010 and while in Manchester, he rose through the ranks and commanded policing operations for the Commonwealth Games in 2002.

He held the role of deputy chief constable for West Midlands Police and was appointed as chief constable in 2016 by former PCC David Jamieson and his contract was extended by two years in 2020, to provide continuity until beyond the Commonwealth Games.

Whoever takes over the top post will become head of the largest force in England outside of the Metropolitan Police, with the force having the responsibility for policing more than three million people.