Health bosses probe residents’ access to GPs in Wolverhampton

A huge shortage of GPs – alongside extra healthcare demands on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last 18 months – has put huge pressure on the NHS nationally.

Local health bosses are now working to address the issue – with a meeting of the council’s Health Scrutiny Panel today receiving a report on the matter from Paul Tulley, Wolverhampton’s Management Director of the Black Country and West Birmingham CCG (Clinical Commissioning Groups).

A number of concerns were raised by panel members. Councillor Sohail Khan told the committee: “There are clear issues – and one of those is simply people being able to get through on the telephone, which is something that needs to be addressed.

“When GPs say some people prefer telephone consultations, speaking personally about myself, I would prefer to have a face-to-face appointment – which I couldn’t get.

“The fact is that you have to go through that telephone system. My mother – who is elderly – and wanted a face-to-face consultation, couldn’t get one.

“She had to call multiple times and at the end, because of language barriers and no access to the internet – her English vocabulary isn’t the best – there was a breakdown of communication,” he added.

“There were multiple health issues involved at the time and it took her a long while to get to see a GP. This is quite alarming and also a waste of time – and there are many cases like this.

“There is an issue city-wide and country-wide and we need a system in place to see how each GP practice is faring against each other.”

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Greg Brackenridge added: “When we have a service that is running on minimal crews for many years, and then we have a pandemic and a demand for more services, it’s no surprise that there is huge pressure on our NHS.”

In the report to the council, Mr Tulley said: “Health services have changed significantly over the past 18 months as a response to the international Covid pandemic.

“These changes have included the range of services being provided, with a significant primary care capacity being utilised to deliver the vaccination

programme, and the method of delivery with a significant increase in telephone and video consultations.

“Use of improved technology has been in place for some years and allows access to clinicians in order to ensure that those patients whose needs can

be met without a face-to-face appointment are managed in the fastest manner possible.

“It is recognised that this is appropriate for some conditions and not for others, and that there should always be an element of patient choice,” added the report.

“Throughout the pandemic response, all GP practices in Wolverhampton have remained open and have seen patients face-to-face. The balance between virtual and face-to-face consultations has remained similar to the national averages.