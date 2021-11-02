Wolverhampton mother helps young patients at New Cross Hospital celebrate Halloween

Surinder Mann, her daughter: Kiran Mann and husband: Suky Mann from Oxley, along with Rachel Robinson (Community & Events Fundraiser)

Surinder Mann, who works full-time for a pensions pooling company, decided she wanted to bring a little cheer to the children's ward at the hospital.

She sought out donations from local businesses and stores and collected creative art items, sweet treats and activity books to fill 40 Halloween buckets and cakes and other donations for four hampers.

Surinder said: "I like to give something back to the community each year.

"I have previously donated items to Compton Care but because it is this time of the year I wanted to concentrate on children.

"This year I decided to celebrate Halloween and collect gifts such as sweet treats, toys and crayons.

"My 12-year-old daughter Kiran helped by filling the buckets.

"Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 pandemic I could not visit the ward but handed all the items over to Rachael Robinson, from the fundraising department at the hospital.

"When I arranged to deliver the items I checked how many children were on the ward and was told that there were 40 young people in the hospital.

"I dressed up as the Halloween Queen but sadly the children did not see my costume because of the restrictions.

"I always try to support a charity and wanted to bring the Halloween experience to the children on the ward.

"Many shops, supermarkets, stores, a bakery and individuals have helped supply the items to fill the buckets and hampers.