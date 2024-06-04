Watch: Pupils show off their skills at reception and exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery

Sixty pupils from reception to year six at Berrybrook Primary School in Bushbury created more than 100 pieces of artwork as part of the school's curriculum, with some of them invited to the exhibition at Wolverhampton Art Gallery on the weekend.

In 2022, the primary school was the first to have had its pupils' work exhibited in the gallery and were invited back again this year, with the event said to have been a 'huge success'.

Children who had their masterpieces displayed were invited to attended a private event at the gallery – pupils and their families dressed up for the occasion and were served cakes and sparkling grape juice to celebrate.

Headteacher Alistair Smith says a 'great time was had' by all.

He said: "We were the first primary school to have its work exhibited in the gallery two years ago and now we are back to show off our extraordinary art skills again. We are incredibly proud of our art curriculum which is headed by our amazing Art Lead, Julie Mair. The time and effort that she has put in to creating our art curriculum has lead to it being a very popular and outstanding quality subject. We can't wait to be back again in the future."

An Ofsted report from an inspection in 2022 said of the children's artwork: "The quality of pupils' drawing and painting artwork is exceptional. In art, the structure of the curriculum enables the clear development of knowledge and techniques over time, leading to some impressive pieces of artwork."