D-Day events and services set to take place across the Black Country

During World War Two, troops from the UK, US, Canada and France attacked German forces on the coast of northern France in 1944.

D-Day was the largest naval, air and land operation ever attempted, marking the start of the campaign to liberate Nazi-occupied north-west Europe.

To commemorate the historic day, events and remembrance services are set to take place across the region.

Wolverhampton

When: Thursday, June 6, 7pm - 9.30pm

Where: Outside the Civic Centre, St Peter's Square

City of Wolverhampton Council will be hosting a free commemorative event on the piazza featuring speeches, entertainment and live music such a ukelele performance, 1940s singers The Bluebird Belles and a set by City of Wolverhampton Brass Band to close the event. At 9.15pm, the lighting of the commemorative beacon will commence.

Walsall

Bloxwich

When: Saturday, June 1, 10.55am - 5pm

Where: Bloxwich Cenotaph and All Saints Church, Bloxwich

The Royal British Legion is set to hold a D-Day 80th anniversary event with a mark of remembrance at 10.55am at Bloxwich Cenotaph followed by a community event from 11am to 5pm with music, games, 1940s fancy dress competition for children, face painting, a raffle and refreshments.

Darlaston

When: Thursday, June 6, 10.45am

Where: Darlaston War Memorial, Victoria Road, Darlaston

Organised by Darlaston Poppy Appeal, the service will start at 10.45am and be attended by councillors and the public. The Mayor of Walsall will lay a commemorative wreath.

Streetly

When: Saturday, June 8, 10.30am - 3pm

Where: Streetly Community Library, Blackwood Road, Streetly

The community library will be marking the anniversary with activities such as sing-alongs and face painting, with 1940s costumes welcomed. There will also be refreshments.

Willenhall

When: Saturday, June 15, 9am onwards

Where: The United Kingdom Inn, Bloxwich Road North

Short Heath Lest We Forget CIC is holding a 10-mile sponsored walk – the 'Walk to the Bridge' will take place along canal towpaths, and the five routes will represent the five landing beaches of Utah, Omaha, Juno, Gold and Sword. There will be a disco, live music, entertainment and a food trailer acting as the Cafe Gondree at the finish point.

The groups have reached the limit for participants – eight people per group, walking 10 miles to commemorate 80-years – but ask the public to come and cheer them on. They will pass through Brownhills near the tin man island, but start from a number of locations such as Ball Lane, Coven, The Mermaid Pub, Wolverhampton, and The Nickelodeon, Bentley Bridge, ending at the Pegasus Bridge and The UK pub.

Sandwell

When: Thursday, June 6, 10.45am

Where: Outside Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, Oldbury

The service, organised by The Royal British Legion and Sandwell Council, will include a flag-raising and a minute's silence, with light refreshments served afterwards. Attendees are requested to be outside the Council House by 10.45am.

Anyone is welcome to continue on to Oldbury British Legion in Windsor Road after the service and refreshments have finished at the Council House.

Dudley

When: Thursday, June 6, 10.45am

Where: The Shell, Shell Corner, Halesowen

A remembrance service will be taking place, officiated by Rev. Mark Danks of St Paul's. The service begins at 11am.

Staffordshire

When: Thursday, June 6, 10.45am

Where: The National Memorial Arboretum

The Arboretum will be open to the public as normal and visitors will be welcome to watch the D-Day 80 Service of Remembrance in the grounds. Seating will be made available on a first come first served basis. Entry to the Arboretum is free, but booking your visit in advance is recommended to guarantee entry,

