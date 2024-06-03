Exclusive: Wolves 'keeping tabs' on goalkeeper ace

The rising star has just completed an impressive season in the under-17s for Dutch giants Ajax and is attracting attention from a number of clubs across Europe.

Wolves are one of several clubs to enquire about the shot-stopper, who turned 17 years old last month, but it is understood interest is at a very early stage.

El Hani was born in Amsterdam and started out with SC Buitenveldert at a young age, before spending a year at FC Utrecht and then making the switch to Ajax, where he has also broken into the Netherlands under-17 side.

The goalkeeper recently won the Future Cup with Ajax, which is a friendly international youth tournament organised by the Dutch club for under-17 sides.