Delivery driver threatened with an axe by Wolverhampton man

Dudley Magistrates heard Kerry Caymen saw the man delivering outside his home in Bromwynd Close on December 11 last year and continually shouted at him using racist language.

When the man ignored him and drove off, he went into his house and produced an axe, chasing him down the road with it.

The court heard the two men knew each other, living within ten minutes walk and there was a history of recent bad blood between them.

District Judge Graham Wilkinson said that didn't excuse the behaviour of Caymen and although the weapon was not used, producing it, and the verbal abuse was intimidating behaviour and could not be excused.

Caymen, aged 45, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article or offensive weapon and was given a community order for 18 months, a rehabilitation order for 35 days and a 12 week curfew – he was also ordered to pay £85 costs.