When to expect pub's new helicopter to arrive as bosses hope to 'make event' of its delivery

After two unsuccessful applications from The Fourways Bar and Grill to Sandwell Council the pub finally was given permission to lower a Westland Lynx helicopter into the beer garden where customers will offered a unique dining experience.

The Rowley Regis pub, which has a popular desi Indian restaurant, already has eye catching military installations visible from the road.

Two eight-foot-tall colourful statues of Beefeater soldiers flank one entrance and similar sized statues of policeman are either side of another entrance on pub, which is on the corner of Portway Road and Portway Hill.

Manager Karinda Karin told the Express & Star: "We are pleased finally to be able to improve the pub for our customers.