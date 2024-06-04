'I beat my hardest ultra run challenge yet - it was worth it to see the friendly faces at the end'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sam Shevyn, aged 31, completed the 30-mile Wolverhampton Ultra on Sunday in five hours and 15 minutes, well inside the target of five hours and 30 minutes he set himself.

Sam Shevyn, left, pictured with, from left: Jordan Humphries, Emily Thompson, Kate Kelly, Frankie Painter and Beth Seymour

And just as importantly, over 150 friends, colleagues at Moog Aerospace and regulars of The Greyhound, Lower Penn, packed the pub with money from sponsorship and a JustGiving page, a raffle and auction totalling around £20,000 and going to Compton Care.

His mother Penny has been suffering from stage four glioblastoma, a life-limiting tumour she was diagnosed with last October and will be cared for by the hospice team.

She herself used to work at Birchfield School Prepcare Nursery in Albrighton and Oswestry and on his way around the course, kind-hearted Sam even popped home to see her as she wasn't well enough to turn out and watch him.

Sam - who had already done the Wolverhampton 10k and Gloucester Half Marathon said: "This was probably the toughest one yet but the support I received along the way and back at the pub was wonderful – I don't think I could have done it without them and I would like to thank them all.

"I smashed the fundraising target of £10,000 with everything that went on during the day and it shows how kind hearted people are and how well thought of the work that Compton Hospice does is."

Sam's JustGiving page is still open at justgiving.com/page/sam-shevyn-2500.