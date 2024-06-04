Motorists delayed after crash between lorry and car on northbound M6

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "It was a non-injury RTC between a large goods vehicle and a car in lane 3.

"Vehicles were moved to the hard shoulder and all lanes are reopen."

Vehicles were backed up from Junction 8 following the accident between Junction 10 Walsall and Junction 10a Wolverhampton, which happened at around 7.55am.

No injuries were reported and officers from National Highways moved the vehicles to the hard shoulder.

Congestion cleared within around half an hour and traffic remains normal for the time of day.