Two arrests after robbery in Wolverhampton where man was threatened with knife

A young man was threatened with a knife at Bentley Bridge Retail Park, in Wolverhampton, on October 4.

Another male was also seen holding a baseball bat during the incident.

Police community support officers (PCSOs) detained the men at the scene before they were arrested.

They remained in custody on Tuesday.

Sharing the incident on Twitter on Tuesday evening, Wednesfield Police said: "Late yesterday afternoon [Monday, October 4] officers were alerted to a robbery offence on Bentley Bridge, a young male had been threatened with a knife and a second male was holding a baseball bat.