Wolverhampton stab victim died of wounds to the torso, inquest told

Martin Latham

Martin Latham was repeatedly stabbed in the car park of Asda, in Heath Town, Wolverhampton, just after 9pm on September 6.

An inquest into Mr Latham's death was opened and adjourned at the Black Country Coroner's Court on Wednesday.

Area coroner for the Black Country, Joanne Lees, said: "Mr Latham's death was reported to us by West Midlands Police and New Cross Hospital.

"His family confirmed his details as Martin Lee Latham, of Ward Street, Wolverhampton. He was born on August 3, 1980, and sadly died at New Cross Hospital on September 6 this year. He was a single man and was born in West Bromwich.

"Police reported to the coroner that they attended reports of a stabbing at Asda in Heath Town on September 6. Mr Latham was found at the scene with apparent stab wounds and was taken to New Cross Hospital – where sadly, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was unable to be resuscitated and confirmed he had passed away.

"The coroner asked for a post mortem to be carried out with a provisional cause of death being given as 1a) stab wounds to the torso.

"I have been informed by the police and the Crown Prosecution Service that a person has been charged in connection with the murder of Mr Latham."

Flowers were left at the scene of the stabbing

Mrs Lees adjourned the hearing to allow criminal proceedings to continue. She offered her condolences to the family of Mr Latham during the short hearing.

Brian Willington, 32, from Hawkley Close, in Moseley, has been charged with Mr Latham's murder.