Man seriously injured after being hit by bus next to Wolverhampton Police Station

Police at the scene in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

The crash happened next to the police station in Bilston Street at around 7.45pm on Monday.

The male pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham. Nobody else was hurt.

Bilston Street, which contains several bus stops as well as the final stop on the West Midlands Metro tram line, was closed for several hours by police but was back open on Tuesday morning.

The number 16 double decker National Express bus was left parked behind police tape as collision investigators examined the scene.

Bilston Street was cordoned off for several hours. Photo: SnapperSK

Police at the scene in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian at the junction of Tower Street and Market Street in Wolverhampton at 7.46pm on Monday.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian. He was found with serious injuries and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham for further treatment.

"The bus driver was uninjured in the incident."

Police at the scene in Bilston Street, Wolverhampton. Photo: SnapperSK

West Midlands Police and National Express have been contacted for comment.