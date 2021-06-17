'Pray for Shakur': Mother fights to keep son on life support after e-scooter crash

Shakur and Chante together in hospital

Shakur Amoy Pinnock, aged 20, is in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, after he and his girlfriend were involved in a serious collision with a Volkswagen Golf while riding an e-scooter in Wolverhampton.

He suffered multiple injuries including a bleed on the brain, punctured lungs, severed arteries and broken bones, and has been in a critical condition since the crash happened.

Shakur's girlfriend Chante Hoosang, who was also seriously injured, has now been able to hold his hand as he lies unconscious on a ventilator after requesting to have her hospital bed placed next to his.

Support has flooded in from Shakur's family and friends including Watford footballer Andre Gray, who knew Shakur growing up in Wolverhampton, and his popstar girlfriend Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Shakur, from The Scotlands area of Wolverhampton, was airlifted to hospital on Saturday afternoon and taken into theatre.

Shakur Pinnock

He has been unconscious since the collision happened in Prestwood Road at around 3.25pm that day.

Chante, 19 and from Crewe, was a passenger on the scooter. The driver of the VW Golf, a woman, was unhurt. West Midlands Police has launched an investigation into the collision but no arrests have been made

Shakur's mother Celine Fraser-Pinnock, 56, from Wolverhampton, says medical staff have discussed turning off his life support - but she has told them to keep the machine on.

She said: "On Monday, they said 'we can't do anything more for him, we either take him off the machine'.

"I said to them 'why' and they said 'we can't do anything more medically'.

"Fair enough, medically, they probably can't do anything, but he has sustained loads of injuries but you can't predict what time can do.

"He is a fighter, he wants to live. I know with all the damage he has got, he needs time.

"They wanted to switch the ventilator off because his breathing is sporadic.

"His brain is not fully functioning in the full form form because it has been damaged."

Chante Hoosang

She said the injuries Shakur has sustained included a bleed on the brain, bleeding on his spleen, a dislocated shoulder, severed tendons, severed arteries, punctured lungs, a broken jaw and fractures and cuts to his face.

Chante's mother Amanda Estridge issued a heartfelt plea on Facebook for family and friends to pray for them.

She said: "Chante requested to go again to be by the side of her soul mate and best friend, hold his hand and tell him 'you need to fight we got plans Shakur Pinnock’ because they wanted to ‘pull the plug’ on the love of her life.

"Well Shakur Pinnock, your amazing mom Celine Fraser-Pinnock, family and friends, and even people who don’t know you, have been praying none stop and the family have fought for more time and got it.

"Chante will not accept no matter how poorly she is that you are ready to leave everyone."

The aftermath of the crash on Prestwood Road. Photo: SnapperSK

Shakur is the youngest of Celine's four children.

She said all their family and friends have been praying for her son's recovery.

She said: "Everybody around Shakur has been affected. It has affected a lot of people. I have got four children myself.

"Even yesterday Andre Gray was down here. Him and my second son grew up together. Even he left what he was doing and just turned up to support everything because of Shakur.

"He is going out with Leigh from Little Mix, they were down here as well.

"[Andre] came to my son's house. Andre is one of my son's friends. Everybody was there yesterday praying. We had a prayer meeting for Shakur."