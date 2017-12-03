PICTURES : Cheeky Monkey returns to Wolverhampton Civic Hall

The famous event was once a staple of the city's night-life but had not been staged for years until it made a one-off return in aid of Compton Hospice last year.

Organisers again decided to hold it this year to the delight of an army of revellers nearly 1,500-strong who were at the Civic Hall on Saturday night.

All three of the original Cheeky Monkey DJs – Marie Falahee, Carrie Weekes and Mel Lewis - were back delivering 70s disco, 80s pop, rock, indie, punk and ska.

Ten pounds from each ticket sold for this year's event, which were priced at £15, will be given to Compton Hospice, meaning nearly £15,000 has been raised.

Promoter Dave Travis, said: "It was an absolutely fantastic night. A lot of money was raised for Compton Hospice and everyone had a good night which is the main thing.

"Cheeky Monkey started in the Wulfrun. At the first ever one in 1997 there was 239 people.

"Within four months that was over 1,000 people. There was obviously a demand.

"We were shocked how many people turned up last year as it had been several years since we had done one, and again this year we were pleasantly surprised."

Last year a sell-out crowd packed out the dance floor raising £18,000 for the hospice, which bosses said would fund the equivalent of 87 visits from a Hospice at Home Nurse.

It had been the first stand-alone Cheeky Monkey night since 2012 and the first in the Civic Hall for almost six years.