'He is one of us': Express & Star readers join tributes to Wolverhampton-born pop star Liam Payne

The singer was pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday aged 31, local officials said, according to the Associated Press.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Liam fell into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina’s capital, AP said.

Liam, from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, shot to stardom as a member of the boy band in 2010, after wowing the judges on The X Factor at the age of 16.

Liam Payne in 2022

But his love for performing started long before that as a schoolboy at St Peter’s Collegiate School in Compton and pupil at Pink Productions performing arts group in the city, before studying music at Wolverhampton College.

Though his talents have taken him around the world, both in One Direction with bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik, and later as a solo artist, Liam never forgot his roots.

He supported and became an ambassador for The Way Youth Zone, a social club for youngsters based in Wolverhampton, as well as backing the Central Youth Theatre.

The news of his death has rocked residents in Wolverhampton and the Black Country, with hundreds of tributes having poured in on social media.

On Facebook, Frances Hunt described the news as "heartbreaking".

Liam Payne

She wrote: "Tears flowing this morning reading this news... My thoughts are with Liam, his family and friends, his beautiful son Bear, his fellow bandmates, and all affected globally by hearing this tragic news.

"Sending everyone love, strength and comfort. May you rest in eternal peace Liam knowing you have left a global legacy in your name behind."

Linda Price also shared her upset following the singer's death.

She commented: "This is awful news. Rest in peace Liam. One of the nicest people. Wolverhampton own. Thoughts are with his family."

One Direction fan Wendy Cooper wrote: "I'm watching the news right now I'm gobsmacked. Rest in peace Liam. I loved One Direction, still do up until this day. Wonder what happened."

Susan Bell said her daughter was "gutted" by the news, while Sarah Joyce Mills described it as "devastating".

Steve Miles meanwhile wrote: "Born in Wolverhampton too. He is one of us."

Liam Payne in 2018. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Simon Bennett, aged 35, leader of the opposition on Wolverhampton Council, attended St Peter’s Collegiate Academy with the One Direction star and described his death as a shock.

He added: “It comes as a sad loss for Wolverhampton. There will be many people touched by this – family and friends foremost are the ones that we sympathise with.

“Fans will be just as upset about this as anybody else. His legacy will continue but it’s going to be a sad few days for people in Wolverhampton, and again, somebody dying so young is never nice at all.

“A number of years ago one of my council colleagues brought forward an idea to give Liam Payne Freedom of the City – I think that’s something we really need to look into now.

“Now’s the time particularly with the sad passing of Liam that we do look at something to remember him by.”

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive at Wolverhampton College, also paid tribute to the singer.

Ms Fall said: "We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."

Staff at St Peter's Collegiate Academy described the singer as being "well-liked" by his fellow pupils and teachers.

In a statement, the Compton Road West school said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne.

"During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents.

"He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time. We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing."

The singer is survived by his son, Bear, whose mother is Girls Aloud star Cheryl.