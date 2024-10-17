'We could all see the fire in him' - Liam Payne remembered by Wolverhampton neighbours and friends

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The singer, who shot to stardom as a member of the boy band in 2010, was pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press, after having fallen from a third flood balcony.

A flood of tributes have come in from all areas of the music world, as well as from civic leaders and those who knew him and grew up with him.

He grew up on Wychall Drive in Bushbury before his big break with the X Factor and while the family no longer live on the street, residents said they still remembered the Paynes and spoke of their own sadness at the tragic news.

Liam Payne grew up on Wychall Drive in Bushbury

One resident told the Express & Star: "My wife actually knew the family reasonably well when they lived here and she would always see them out and about when they lived here.

"I can't begin to imagine how his family are feeling at the moment as it must be so awful to get the news that your son has died.

"People around here do remember the family and I think there's just a feeling of shock at the moment."

Another resident said he could remember seeing Liam and his sister playing in the street near the house.

He said: "It's just awful to hear about Liam and to hear about a family losing a son.

Residents on the street spoke of their sadness at his passing and remembered a young man with talent

"I remember seeing him playing outside the house and while I know they don't live here anymore, I remember them being a nice family."

One woman on the street said she remembered the family being very happy and said she did think that Liam had star quality.

She said: "I knew the family a bit when they lived here and they always seemed to be a very happy lot and I think we could all see the fire in him to be a star.

"I'm just really sad to hear about Liam's passing and it's been just awful to hear about."

Leah Wilshaw, 31, who lived in Bushbury at the same time as Liam, said: “When you think of Wolverhampton and artists, you think of the likes of Liam Payne – it’s quite sad.

“He’s got a lot of friends and family here. A lot of people love the fact he’s from here.

“I thought it was fake news when I first saw it. It was completely unexpected.

“I think anyone’s death is very sad, especially at the young age of 31 and he has a child that’s seven – he’s got to grow up without his dad. He’s too young to have gone.

“I just hope his family has some peace to grieve.”

Liam Payne developed a love of performing as a schoolboy at St Peter's Collegiate School, now an Academy, in Compton and had studied music at Wolverhampton College at the Paget Road Campus before auditioning on the X Factor as a teenager.

St Peter's Collegiate Academy put out a heartfelt tribute to Liam Payne and his family

A spokeswoman for St Peter's Collegiate Academy said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our former student, Liam Payne.

"During his time at St Peter's Collegiate Academy, Liam was not only well-liked by his peers and teachers but also recognised for his talents.

"He made a positive impact on our school community, and his contributions will be remembered.

"Our thoughts are with Liam's family and friends during this difficult time.

"We extend our sincere condolences to all those affected by his passing."

Wolverhampton College's principal offered her condolences after Liam Payne's death

A 29-year-old Wolverhampton resident, who did not want to be named, remembered attending the school next to St Peter’s while Liam was a pupil there and has “been a fan since”.

He said: “It’s bizarre because when it’s a famous person you think they are going to live forever.

“I remember when he did a concert in the town centre – it was a massive thing to have someone from Wolverhampton have that level of fame.

“People in school would go to the fence between the separate schools to speak to Liam Payne.”

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive at Wolverhampton College, said: "We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time."

After making it big, Liam Payne was able to buy his parents a new house in Codsall.

In the South Staffordshire village, the death of the singer was met with sadness for the family, as well as memories of One Direction and their music.

People in Codsall said the news was awful, particularly as Liam Payne had a son

One woman told the Express & Star: "I did listen to the music when I was younger as he was about the same age as me, and while I wouldn't call myself an ultra-fan, I always enjoyed listening to it.

"I know his parents live in Codsall and I can't imagine what they're going through right now. It's just so sad to hear about it and the fact that he's got a child makes it even worse news."

Another woman said: "I liked his music and I listened to One Direction a lot, so news like this is really awful and sad because he's so young.

"I feel sorry for his friends and his family and while I don't think I've met his parents, those around here who do have always called them nice people, so my heart goes out to them."