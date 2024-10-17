Wolverhampton College issues statement after death of former student, singer Liam Payne

The singer, who shot to stardom as a member of the boy band in 2010, was pronounced dead in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said, according to the Associated Press.

Payne, from Bushbury in Wolverhampton, developed a love of performing as a schoolboy at St Peter’s Collegiate School in Compton and had studied music at Wolverhampton College before auditioning on the X Factor as a teenager.

Wolverhampton College's principal offered her condolences after Liam Payne's death

Louise Fall, principal and chief executive at Wolverhampton College, said: “We were sorry to hear the news about former student Liam Payne and wish to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this very sad time.”

Payne was proud of his Wolverhampton roots and kept close links with the city. He supported The Way youth centre, becoming an ambassador, as well as backing the Central Youth Theatre.

Tributes were being paid by people who had known Liam growing up and who had seen his potential.

Speaking to BBC WM, John Carpenter, who had been to school with Liam, said he remembered what his last words were to the singer.

He said: "Myself and Liam first met in 2004 when we attended St Peters Collegiate School in Wolverhampton and Liam was actually my first friend at the school when we were in Year Seven together.

"My last words to him were 'Liam, I know you're going to get a lot of fame from this day. Stay grounded and remember our time at St Peters."

Kerry Dunn from Pink Production Group also paid tribute on Radio WM to Liam, saying that she had been left stunned by the news.

She said: "My brother sent me a message in the middle of the night to tell me and I'm just stunned.

"I've known Liam from when he was about 13 when I started at Pink Productions with my daughter and we danced with him for about four or five years."