'We both know what a good boomerang does': Carl Ikeme given heart-warming gift by well-wisher

Carl was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July, sparking an outpouring of support from across the footballing world.

Today he revealed via his Twitter account that a well-wisher who had "just come to fit a fire place" had left him a hand-crafted boomerang.

It was accompanied by a note explaining it symbolised the fact the man believed Carl will bounce back from the disease.

The heartfelt note. Photo: @Carl_Ikeme

The note, said: "I hope you don't mind but I would like to give you a token of humanity.

"I spent some time in the Australian outback with The Aborigines and picked, shaped, filed, painted and stamped it until it became what you now have in your hand.

"One reason I wanted to give it to you is because I made it Down Under, which is where you might feel you are, at times.

"The real reason I wanted to give it to you is because we both know what a good boomerang does - it comes back when you throw it!

"I have a feeling that's what will happen to you ..."

Carl, posted: "Still some good people in this world. Received this from a man that I have never met and just come to fit a fire place."

In October it was revealed that fundraising for Cure Leukaemia in support of the Nigeria international had gone past the £100,000 mark.