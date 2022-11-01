Work starts to revamp car park plagued by fly-tipping in Willenhall

The car park in Nottingham Drive, Willenhall

The scheme, costing more than £166,000, will revamp an area on Nottingham Drive following the transfer of the land from the Crown Estate to Walsall Council.

The works are set to take approximately six weeks with an estimated completion date of December 9.

It will include replacing the existing concrete bollards and resurfacing the car park, introducing two vehicle cross-over points and a height barrier.

Work will also take place to install infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points.

Councillor Adrian Andrew, deputy leader and portfolio holder for regeneration at Walsall Council, said: “I have been working with current ward members and officers for a number of years to resolve this ongoing issue.

“The area has been plagued with fly-tipping and without a landowner it has been very difficult to resolve the issues.

"With the council now taking ownership it will able to take tougher action on anyone who fly-tips on the land.

“The building does not become council-owned but the owner will have to cooperate with the council to stop the ongoing fly-tipping issues.