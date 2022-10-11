Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Illegal vapes seized by officers in Willenhall after reports of underage sales

WillenhallPublished: Last Updated:

Illegal vapes were seized from a shop in Willenhall following reports of them being sold to children were made to police.

One shop was found with illegal disposable vapes that have been seized by Trading Standards
One shop was found with illegal disposable vapes that have been seized by Trading Standards

Neighbourhood officers visited local stores along with Trading Standards. During the visits, one shop was found with illegal disposable vapes with a bigger than 2ml capacity.

The items were seized by Trading Standards officers.

A spokesman for Willenhall Police said: "We had reports of vapes being sold to underage children. A visit of local stores where warnings were issued in company with Trading Standards one shop was found with illegal disposable vapes with a bigger than 2ml capacity taken by Trading Standards."

Willenhall
Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News