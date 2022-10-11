Illegal vapes seized by officers in Willenhall after reports of underage sales

Neighbourhood officers visited local stores along with Trading Standards. During the visits, one shop was found with illegal disposable vapes with a bigger than 2ml capacity.
The items were seized by Trading Standards officers.
A spokesman for Willenhall Police said: "We had reports of vapes being sold to underage children. A visit of local stores where warnings were issued in company with Trading Standards one shop was found with illegal disposable vapes with a bigger than 2ml capacity taken by Trading Standards."