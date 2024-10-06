TV couple to lead celebrations as they return to church they married at in front of famous guest
A community is getting ready to celebrate marriage later this month, and the church in the centre of it will mark two special anniversaries - including a TV wedding ceremony.
Not only will October 19 be marked as the 180th birthday of Pelsall's parish church of St Michael and All Angels, but Alex and Sue Tatham who found fame on national television in 1991when they met on ITV's Blind Date will celebrate their 33rd wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
The TV couple will also be performing the official opening of a wedding fair being organised by the church as part of the weekend celebrations.
They got married at the church as Sue's parents lived in the village and celebrity show host Cilla Black attended the wedding along with the television cameras.
The programme was watched by 14 million viewers nationwide.
The couple last year went viral on TikTok to a generation who may not have even been born when the programme aired in 1991.
The fair was announced appropriately on February 14 and businesses, shops and individuals are already getting excited about it. Many have decorated their premises accordingly including Maunds on the High Street.
There was also a display of wedding cars in the village on Friday and vicar at St Michael's the Rev Alison Morris, who has married many couples at the church over 15 years said everyone was looking forward to the event.
She said: "We have 18 stalls at the wedding fair filled and there is room for a few more – it will cover everything about the planning for a wedding from flowers to cakes and all other things but but there will be non marital related areas as well.
"There will be an exhibition on the history of the church, children from the school will be dressing up in wedding attire and a number of couples will be renewing their vows on the Sunday, led by Alex and Sue.
"Their's is a true tale of love and the longevity of marriage even with a rather unusual introduction, there will be a number of other couples who got married here celebrating on the same day as well and we are ll looking forward to the weekend."
Alex said: "We loved getting married at the church and although we live in London now we are very much looking forward to coming back and meeting friends old and new and family and being the first couple on the Sunday to renew our vows."
To get involved in the event or book a stall telephone the parish office on 01922 685666.