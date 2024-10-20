Watch: 90s TV Blind Date wedding couple Alex and Sue Tatham revisit the Pelsall church where they wed for a very romantic reason

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

And 33 years later the happy couple - who met on the TV dating show Blind Date hosted by Cilla Black - have returned to St Michael and All Angels Church for a very romantic reason.

Alex reminisced about the magical day when he and Sue tied the knot after their unusual introduction on the telly - in front of millions of viewers.

The couple live in London these days and Alex is clearly as smitten as ever with Sue who he referred to as “my beautiful wife” - while admitting he was “very nervous” on his big day.

Alex added: “But there was someone who was just as nervous as the groom, Father David Morson, the vicar here, whose upcoming work was not only going to be judged by God, my mother, my mother in law, but by 17 million viewers!”

Alex and Sue were back in Pelsall to join the celebrations to mark St Michael’s 180th anniversary and its wedding fair.

The couple regularly visit Pelsall to see Sue's mum Barbara and other family. Alex continued to reminisce about his big day with Sue saying: “And on the dot of 2pm, actually it wasn't quite, because you were late, because the bridal party had been held up.

“You remember the owner of Household Hardware store, and he was dressed up as a chimney sweep, and a huge chair went up outside, and there was a vision coming down the aisle of a beautiful bride at the top.

“If the Church of England had wanted a better showcase for a wedding, then only the Archbishop, I think, was missing.

“And that is, of course, until today, when Council once again showcases all that is fabulous and beautiful about a church wedding.

“And most importantly, I have that beautiful vision of a bride, but lit up this church and the whole country.

“This is a wonderful church into a wonderful community village. And I can think of no better place for a couple to be married. It has celebrated weddings now for 180 years.”