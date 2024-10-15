'I met my husband on a TV Blind Date show hosted by Cilla Black in 1988 - now we're renewing our vows in Walsall''

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Blind Date was the number one television game show in the eighties, long before Married At First Sight (MAFS) or Love Island were thought of - in a time pre-internet, when there were a lot less television channels.

It was a very big deal, indeed.

And contestants Sue and Alex Tatham met on the ITV show presented by Cilla Black in 1988.

Their wedding, three years later in 1991, was one of only three in the show's 18 year run.

The happy couple who got married at St Michael and All Angels on October 20, 1991 and will renew their vows this weekend

Now they are planning to celebrate their 33rd anniversary by renewing their vows on Sunday (October 20) where it all started for them - Pelsall's parish church of St Michael and All Angels

They will open the wedding weekend and the churches' 180th birthday celebrations at the same venue the day before.

Sue, who was living in Pelsall, was chosen by Alex as his 'blind date' from two other contestants in the massively popular Saturday night programme.

Sue said: "I remember the TV show of course and we often watch it back all these years later. I was one of the three people hoping to be chosen and my legs were shaking.

"We had to sit on these high stools and there was this big booming voice coming from the other side of the screen, which sounded charming and when the screen was removed my initial reaction was “box ticked” – he was quite fun and he enjoyed my answers so I knew we’d have a good time on the date."

That was in Ireland where they stayed in separate hotels five miles apart and after that began a long distance relationship – Alex lived in London – which culminated in him popping the question two years later.

Sue continued: "When Alex asked me to marry him he also asked me to move to London and I said yes to both questions. We have been blissfully happy and raised two wonderful children in Emily and Charlie who both got married themselves this year in beautiful ceremonies."

Daughter Emily, known as the 'Blind Date baby' also got married this year

Alex said: "There was a spark straight away and that has never extinguished. I think the only question was when not if we would get married and the wedding itself was incredible with 5,000 people present – I think the population of Pelsall is something like 6,000 so it was amazing "

The couple, who still live in London but regularly visit Pelsall to see Sue's mum Barbara and other family, have never really been allowed to forget being the 'Blind Date couple.'

Last year it was brought home to them again when they were stopped in the street by someone who was conducting interviews for TikTok.

Alex said: "They stopped us literally in the street and asked where we met and were amazed by the answer. I think they struck gold as not many people would be able to give that answer and indeed many of the TikTok generation wouldn't have been aware of the programme. It brought the rather unusual story to a whole new generation.

"But we do get recognised as 'that couple' quite regularly, particularly by men and sometimes in the oddest of places, like at a concert where there are a lot of people there.

"We never get tired of talking about it or being the focus of that attention because it was an amazing experience and even our children's lives have partly been lived through it – Emily's Instagram account for example is entitled blinddatebaby. She has become so used to the story by now I think she gave in and created a profile around it.

"The TV footage of the show is of course now available online so as a family we have watched it regularly. When we first appeared I think it was the age of video recorders, time has moved on but it's amazing people still remember it and we have done three shop openings and quite a few television appearances including on GMTV.

"I remember being interviewed by John Humphrys after the wedding had aired and he said: "Now you need to stay together do you think you will?" There has never been any doubt in my mind about that."

The couple became friends after the show with Cilla who died in 2015 and still keep in touch with the Reverend David Mawson, who married them.

Alex said: "We kept in touch with Cilla afterwards, particularly when Bobby was alive, they were a lovely couple and she was the number one deal on television at the time with two massive hit shows but she turned up at the wedding in a new hat as just one of the guests.

Cilla Black with the happy couple at the wedding in 1991 - Alex and Sue Tatham wull renew their vows on their anniversary at the same venue on Sunday

"We are still in touch with Reverend David and of course the present vicar Alison who deserves great credit for organising this whole weekend which we are looking forward to immensely."

"It will be an emotional occasion, a wonderful one because we are one of about 30 couples who will be renewing their vows on the Sunday and it will be lovely to open the wedding fair on Saturday at 10am and also celebrate the 180th birthday of the parish church where it all happened for us and many people over the years."