Watch as councillor launches Pelsall community event with name change competition

Members of Pelsall Community and Arts Centre are holding their spring craft fair this Saturday and a huge Winnie the Pooh teddy bear will be the guest of honour, with visitors suggesting a new name for him. A prize will be available for anyone who matches the committees' choice.

The event will be Easter-themed, with an Easter chick trail and hat competition as well as speciality craft stalls, a tombola and refreshments.

Pelsall Community Centre Spring Fair is taking place this weekend. Pictured are Val Woolley, left, and Pat Rigby from the centre committee

Walsall borough councillor Keir Pedley, the chair of Pelsall Community and Arts Centre, launched the event and encouraged people to turn out and support them.

He said: "Winnie will be the star attraction - although he won't be called that by the end of the afternoon - but there will be lots of traditional Easter fun as well as stalls and crafts on display so it will be fun for all the family."

The event runs from 10am to 3pm at the centre, in Station Road, Pelsall with £1 entry for adults and children free.