Two men successfully prosecuted for litter offences

Both offences took place on Pelsall High Street. Photo: Google Street Map

Walsall Council has secured two littering prosecutions, which were heard at Dudley Magistrates Court and resulted in fines being issued for littering offences on Pelsall High Street.

The cases of Martin Geoghegan and Connor Jones were heard on Wednesday, August 16, with both men being prosecuted under the Single Justice Procedure.

Geoghegan, of Parkeston Crescent in Birmingham, was prosecuted under the Single Justice Procedure for littering a fast-food container on Pelsall High Street on February 9 and was ordered by the Magistrates to pay £146, plus a victim surcharge of £58 and costs of £85, totalling £289.

Jones, of Kennedy Crescent in Dudley, was also prosecuted under the Single Justice Procedure for littering in Pelsall High Street on March 2 and was fined £220, including costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £88, totalling £393.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said, “I am pleased that we have been successful in prosecuting these individuals and I would like to thank the teams involved in bringing these cases to court.

"Littering is an offence which we take seriously for the wellbeing of our community, and it is important that people know that they will be fined if they are caught littering.

"We are committed to keeping Walsall clean, healthy and tidy, and we will continue to take action against those who litter.

"I urge everyone to be mindful of our environment and to dispose of their litter responsibly."

Walsall Council said it has a number of measures in place to tackle littering, including regular street cleaning, enforcement patrols, and public litter pick campaigns.