Noise fears over cricket club’s late licence bid to host events

Pelsall Cricket and Sports Club in Walsall Road. Photo: Google Street View

Pelsall Cricket and Sports Club in Walsall Road is looking to vary its current premises licence to enable it to increase the opening hours by an hour to midnight seven days a week and host outdoor events on the cricket pitch.

Club bosses said there would be no more than 10 events would be held each year, adding they have a ‘good track record’ of operating the premises.

But the application, which is due to be heard by Walsall Council’s licensing sub committee on September 4, has attracted two objections from neighbours who are concerned about the impact the events would have in terms of increased noise and traffic.

The club said: “Pelsall Cricket Club is a well-established and popular club which is an important part of the local community.

“The club has been licensed for many years, operating under both a Premises Licence and a Club Premises Certificate (CPC).

“The premises is well managed and has a good track record of operating responsibly and promoting the licensing objectives.

“This application seeks to vary the Premises Licence to allow occasional licensable activities/events to take place outdoors on the adjacent cricket field, and to also update the current activities and permitted times. The CPC will be retained as it is.

“A limited number of outdoor events on the cricket field will be carefully considered and planned having regard to the nature and type of event.

“There will be an absolute maximum of 10 outdoor events and the Safety Advisory Group will be made aware of such events, as appropriate.”

But one resident said: “The Cricket and Sports Club is part of Pelsall community and as such we accept the general noise that comes from the club.

“However, it is not uncommon for late night disturbance which has on many occasions resulted in me having to ring the club and go around to speak to them about the noise.

“When the club closes there is often noise from the patrons leaving, with them shouting on the car park and the sound of their cars including papping of horns.

“If they are allowed to open late no doubt all of the above disturbance will be pushed an hour later into the night.

“The on-site car parking is inadequate, there is already significant issues relating to visitors to the club parking on the main road and often on the common.