Carnival which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year announces its royal line-up

By Lisa O'Brien

A carnival which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary this year has announced its royal line-up.

Maid of honour Ashley-Eva Johnson, queen Laura Allwood, princesses Amelia Critchley and Antonia Watkins, rosebud Faye Dolan and pageboy Elijah Critchley
Pelsall Carnival will take place on July 8 and will be celebrating half a century.

The carnival should have marked the occasion two years ago but was postponed during the Covid pandemic.

Young adults, teenagers and children were encouraged to enter the Pelsall Carnivals royalty competition on April 23 at Brownhills Community Centre.

The carnival royalty selected will ride on the main float in the procession through Pelsall on the big day.

This year's royal line-up are maid of honour Ashley-Eva Johnson, queen Laura Allwood, princesses Amelia Critchley and Antonia Watkins, rosebud Faye Dolan and pageboy Elijah Critchley.

The procession, which will have several floats, will depart from Commonside, Pelsall, at about 1.30pm and make its way to Old Town Lane, Pelsall.

There will be a fun day on Pelsall Common, with the main arena activities running from noon to 5pm.

There will be stalls, dog competitions, dance displays, gymnastic displays, a funfair, car boot sale and donkey rides.

Ian Rhydderch, carnival secretary, said there will be fun for the whole family.

He said: "We are very pleased it is still running and this is the 50th year. Hopefully there will be many more to come.

"It's one of the main social events in Pelsall's annual calendar. We've tried to cater for all so hopefully there will be something for everyone."

Anyone interested in applying to have a float in the procession can call Ian on 01922 684695.

For more information about the carnival visit pelsallcarnival.org

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star



