Firearm and drugs found following police raid on house

Officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant at a house on Willenhall Street in Darlaston on Friday as part of Operation Target.

The raid helped to uncover a firearm, ammunition and a quantity of drugs, while also seeing a 21-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, with both remaining in custody.

The force said that Operation Target was tackling serious and organised crime offences, ranging from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Operation Target sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Officers use local intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."